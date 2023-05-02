iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 2,994,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,500. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

