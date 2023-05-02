Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,541. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

