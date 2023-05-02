iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iRobot Price Performance

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,377. iRobot has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRobot by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

