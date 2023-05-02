iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRTC stock opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.42. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

