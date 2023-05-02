Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

