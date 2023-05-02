IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.93, but opened at $122.41. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $120.99, with a volume of 13,528 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after buying an additional 87,693 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

