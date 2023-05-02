IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81.

Insider Activity

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.