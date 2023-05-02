Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.