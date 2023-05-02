Investment House LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,090,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.