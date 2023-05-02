Investment House LLC Sells 23,672 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.15% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 216,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,505. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

