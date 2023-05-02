Investment House LLC Sells 105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.8% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.44. 423,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

