Investment House LLC Purchases 313 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 2,459,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.