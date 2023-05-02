Investment House LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

SEA Stock Down 2.3 %

SE stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 873,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,383. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.