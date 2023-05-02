Investment House LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WMT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $404.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
