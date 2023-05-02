Investment House LLC Acquires 4,525 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 212,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 843,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.