Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Triton International (TRTN)

4/30/2023 – Triton International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2023 – Triton International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Triton International was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2023 – Triton International was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2023 – Triton International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. 461,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Triton International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $3,139,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Triton International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

