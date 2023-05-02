Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 95,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 212,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

