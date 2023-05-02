Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VCV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,441. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

