Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.