Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

