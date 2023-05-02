Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

