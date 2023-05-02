Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,673,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 55,235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,216.8 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.1 %
Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 4,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,927. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
