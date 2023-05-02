Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,673,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 55,235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,216.8 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.1 %

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 4,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,927. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

