Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $71.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00020418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,182,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,678,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.