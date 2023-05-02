International Paper’s (IP) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.55.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,321. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

