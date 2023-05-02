International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

