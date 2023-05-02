International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given “Maintains” Rating at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IP. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.55.

IP stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,630. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

