International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

