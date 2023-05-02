Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

