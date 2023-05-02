Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,844,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547,500. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

