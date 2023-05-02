Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes $636,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,908 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

