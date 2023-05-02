Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 2,234,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

