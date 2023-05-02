Integris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. 320,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,436. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

