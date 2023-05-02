Integris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 76,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

