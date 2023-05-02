Integris Wealth Management LLC Invests $458,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DFS traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

