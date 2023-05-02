Integris Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $11,965,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 334,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,249. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

