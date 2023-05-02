Integris Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.52 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,516,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,922. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.