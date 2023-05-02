Integer’s (ITGR) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 105,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

