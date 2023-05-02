Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $16,658,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

