Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.49. 236,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Insperity by 28.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

