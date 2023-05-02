Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 6,310 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 444,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,884.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

