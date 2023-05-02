Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.60. 297,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.