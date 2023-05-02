Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells 31,175 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 31,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $810,861.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,724.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Core & Main by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Core & Main by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

