Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Buys 835 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,782.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $231,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 172,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,922. The stock has a market cap of $562.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several equities analysts have commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $2,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.