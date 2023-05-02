Insider Buying: Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML) Insider Buys 7,517,690 Shares of Stock

Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML – Get Rating) insider Mark Holcombe bought 7,517,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$37,588.45 ($24,893.01).
Resolution Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.68.
About Resolution Minerals
