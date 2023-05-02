Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,277,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

