Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.13

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 105040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$103.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

