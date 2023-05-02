Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

