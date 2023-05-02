Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

Incitec Pivot stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.09. 4,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

