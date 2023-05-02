Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $86.13, but opened at $90.42. Impinj shares last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 130,118 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,081 and have sold 80,807 shares valued at $10,125,955. Insiders own 20.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

