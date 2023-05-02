Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3674 per share by the energy company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
