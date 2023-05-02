Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3674 per share by the energy company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.